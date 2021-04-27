The City of Lubbock will offer the Moderna two shot COVID-19 vaccine as well as the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, throughout the final week of vaccine clinics at the Lubbock Civic Center, according to a news release from the city.
The final days and times for the vaccine clinics are as follows, according to the news release.
- Tuesday April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, April 29 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those who are 18 years old and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, according to the news release.
Walk-ups will be accepted at the vaccine clinic until an hour before closing. Those who wish to make an appointment can do so by calling 806-775-2933 or by visiting mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine for the first shot and mylubbock.info/dose2 for the second shot, according to the news release.
The City of Lubbock is asking those to receive the vaccine to not hesitate and get the vaccine as quickly as possible, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.