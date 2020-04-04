The City of Lubbock has released an updated official count regarding the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Lubbock area, with 13 new cases bringing the confirmed total to 151 cases as of Saturday, March 4.
In addition to the 126 active cases of COVID-19 in the Lubbock area, there are 21 cases listed as "recovered." There have also been four deaths due to the virus.
Currently, the city remains under a stay-at-home order, as outlined in the seventh declaration of disaster. Individuals who feel they may be exposed to the virus are advised to continue self-quarantining, and can get tested at one of several locations around the city.
