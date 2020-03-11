To ensure the city is ready to take on large-scale emergencies, multiple Lubbock departments took part in a training session like no other.
Different city units participated in a full-scale exercise that involved simulating a plane crash slightly before 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Lubbock Preston Smith National Airport. This exercise, which the Federal Aviation Administration requires to take place every three years, was conducted to prepare local public safety departments for potential future mass-casualty events impacting the city.
The exercise, which carried on until noon, gave public safety workers and other city departments the chance to practice their response to a large-scale emergency at the airport and other locations in Lubbock, such as hospitals and the Emergency Operations Center.
Bill Glass, Lubbock Fire Rescue battalion chief, said the exercise consisted of multiple departments within the city’s infrastructure and hundreds of volunteers coming together to practice response and safety procedures for large-scale emergencies.
“And it’s really a neat aspect when you see the entire community come together for one goal,” he said. “We have to run this drill every three years. The planning for this started approximately eight to nine months ago.”
The Crash Site
For this year’s exercise, the city simulated an American Airlines’ 737 plane crash near a runway at the Lubbock Airport, Glass said. Local units responded to the situation as if the plane crashed with nearly 10,000 pounds of fuel and 157 passengers onboard.
At the site of the simulated crash, a controlled fire was started on parts of a 737 plane. LFR firefighters arrived on the scene to put the fire out.
In addition to LFR arriving to put out the fire, Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene to practice response procedures and provide medical services to the injured, who consisted of volunteers acting.
During mass-casualty events, paramedics and other first responders must conduct a triage, which is the process of making quick assessments of multiple injured people at an incident, Glass said.
While conducting a triage, first responders make a 20 to 30 second assessment of everyone involved in the crash and separate the injured into different categories based on the severity of their injuries, Glass said. Red-tagged individuals need immediate treatment, yellow-tagged individuals need treatment but not as quickly as those with red tags, green-tagged individuals are considered walking wounded, white tags mean one has minor injuries and those with black tags are considered deceased.
Even with the resources and the manpower at the scene of the crash, which typically consists of about four firefighters on each firetruck and two paramedics on each ambulance, Glass said first responders still can be overwhelmed by the number of people to treat.
The simulated triage was condensed to about 30 minutes, Glass said. But, the triage needs to be conducted as quickly as possible.
Hours after an event such as a plane crash takes place, people who witnessed the event or knows of someone involved in the event may want more information about what happened.
Medical Care
With this exercise, Glass said there are multiple moving parts, as different departments across Lubbock are working to provide aide to people in need and communicate with the public and other departments.
In addition to this side of the scenario, the injured are transported to different hospitals around Lubbock, whether it be at the University Medical Center or the Covenant Medical Center.
During the simulation, Eric Finley, marketing director for University Medical Center, said medical professionals at the institution had to expect about 25 patients with no idea about the severity of the patients’ injuries.
“But what we do when we set up these emergency responses is we divide up areas of the hospital to receive certain patients,” he said. “The most critically injured go to one area and on down the scale go to different areas.”
Keeping track of where patients are and who needs to be cared for is one task UMC is focusing on for the exercise, Finley said.
At the entrance of the UMC emergency room, areas were sectioned off for the injured who all have different levels of injury.
As soon as the drill started in the morning, Finley said UMC workers got a call and set up the different triage sections.
UMC is a level 1 trauma center, which means the hospital is staffed 24/7, Finley said. Even though the hospital has a little over 500 beds for patients, it still can get full.
“That’s part of the drill is how do we keep patient flow and keep patient care going and also meet this demand,” he said.
In a real disaster, Finley said UMC may have to offload patients to other facilities in town.
“It’s never going to be truly realistic, of course,” he said regarding the exercise. “But it is good to have mishaps in these situations, so we can prepare for them.”
Dr. Charles Bayouth, trauma medical director at Covenant Health, said workers are mobilizing resources to take care of large amounts of patients.
“Drilling shows where your weaknesses are and what you can work on,” he said. “Also, it just helps you kind of have muscle memory.”
With enough practice, medical professionals can be prepared for mass-casualty situations, Bayouth said.
City-wide Communication
Throughout the exercise, multiple departments were trying to connect with other units to clarify whether certain information was correct, and people wanted information regarding those involved in the plane crash.
In addition to the different public safety units working on the scene of the crash and around Lubbock, American Airline employees also got experience working during a mass-casualty event, as they had to provide a mock briefing to family members of passengers on the plane. The mock briefing, which was conducted inside the Lubbock Airport, consisted of the employees answering questions from actors pretending to be concerned family members.
Even though certain information could not be provided to the family members, other efforts were taken during the exercise to demonstrate how public safety units share information.
The Emergency Operations Center was open for the simulation. Joe Moudy, deputy director of emergency management, said representatives from LFR, the Lubbock Police Department, Homeland Security, EMS, the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office and the city manager’s office worked at the Emergency Operations Center.
“In this one, we’re coordinating the response of PD, fire, EMS but making sure the rest of the city is covered,” he said.
If another emergency takes place in the city while departments are busy with the plane crash, Moudy said different public safety departments will have people out in the field.
Whether it be regarding the plane crash or other emergencies in Lubbock, communication may be vital in a variety of instances.
“Communication, I’ll tell you, is always an issue,” Glass said. “In any emergency service, communication, a lot of time, is a problem, because radios don’t work, things get broken. It’s just one of those things.”
When a mass-casualty incident does occur, a phone call to the appropriate departments is how the response to the mass-casualty event starts, Glass said. Other departments are contacted shortly after to get their help.
Along with communication among different departments, one may wonder about how often Lubbock officials communicate certain information regarding the crash to the public.
Lacey Nobles, communications and marketing manager for the City of Lubbock, said the Lubbock Joint Information Center will be in operation during an Emergency Operation Center activation. The JIC consists of Lubbock public information officers coming together to clarify information from the public and different agencies.
“We come in here, and we work together to get a coordinated communication out to the public,” she said, “and the PIOs that are normally in here are from Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the City of Lubbock. Today, we have more.”
Representatives from the Lubbock Airport, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were also included in the JIC for the simulation, Nobles said.
“It’s just a way to coordinate the message to better inform the citizens that we are all working in tandem, saying the same thing and not duplicating our efforts,” she said.
Allison Matherly, LPD public information officer, said in large-scale emergencies such as a plane crash, information comes in quickly.
“Police could hear something that would be different than what fire would hear or the city would hear,” she said, “and so by being in the same room, not only here in the JIC but also in the EOC, we can easily communicate ‘Well, this is what I’m hearing, this is what we need to confirm.’ The individuals who need to do that work to confirm all are already in the same place.”
Whether it be information from media outlets or social media, Matherly said the people apart of the JIC confirm with the different agencies before releasing information to the public.
Exercise End
During the full-scale exercise, there were multiple moving parts, as city departments worked on and off the crash site to help citizens and people worked behind the scenes to provide information to the public and media. But one may wonder what different public safety agencies learn from this exercise.
Even though the exercise consisted of a simulation of a plane crash and the events that follow the same day, Glass said the exercise also helps those participating, whether they be public safety workers or not, to prepare for other city-wide emergencies.
“These events, it’s not if they’re going to happen, it’s when they do,” he said. “In my 28-year career, I have seen a lot of things, but I haven’t seen it all.”
A plane crash would impact a majority of people, whether it be the people involved in the crash or people working to help those in need or care, Glass said.
“There are tons and tons of planes coming in and out of Lubbock on a day-to-day basis,” Glass said. “Thousands of passengers coming in and out, and all these flights coming in and out of Lubbock International Airport, you know, those are families. Those are husbands, wives, children coming in and out of Lubbock.”
Compared to the last full-scale exercise, one can see a lot of changes in how certain departments respond to these drills, Glass said.
“I’ve seen numbers of responses, how we actually deploy resources for certain aspects, so there’s a lot of changes that have taken place over the years,” he said. “Just to make sure that when something like this does occur, we’re better prepared to make things more fluid and operate more smoothly."
