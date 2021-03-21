Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 69F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.