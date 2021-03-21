The Texas Department of State Health services has distributed more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to a City of Lubbock news release. The following is a list of the day and times a vaccine clinic will be conducted.
- On March 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- On March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- On March 25 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- On March 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The vaccine clinics will have a continued focus on people who qualify for groups 1A, 1B, 1C and teachers, according to the news release.
Scheduling an appointment for a vaccination will open at 10 a.m. March 22, according to the news release. To make an appointment call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933, or visit mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine. To make an appointment for a second dose, visit mylubbock.info/dose2.
The Texas Department of State Health Services defines qualifications for groups 1A, 1B, 1C and teachers as the following, according to the news release.
Phase 1A
- Workers who are 18 or older that directly work with COVID-19 positive patients or high-risk patients.
- Long-term staff workers who work with vulnerable residents.
- EMS providers.
- Home healthcare workers including hospice care.
- Residents of long-term care facilities.
- Community pharmacy providers who provide COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations.
- Public health and emergency response staff that are directly involved with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
- Last responders who provide funeral services.
- School nurses.
Phase 1B
- Those who are 65 or older
- Those who are 18 to 64 with one of the following conditions.
- Those with cancer
- Those with chronic kidney disease
- Those with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Those with heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Those with solid organ transplantation
- Those with obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- Those with pregnancy
- Those with sickle cell disease
- Those with Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Phase 1C
- People who are 50 to 64 years old
Teachers
- Teachers who teach preliminary, primary, and secondary schools including Head Start and Early Head Start.
- Those who as licensed childcare providers including center-based and family care providers.
