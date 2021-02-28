The City of Lubbock will manage vaccine clinics this week on the following days, according to a city news release.
Public Health Department, Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall:
- March 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 4, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- March 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The clinics will have a continued focus on individuals in groups 1A and 1B, according to the news release. Scheduling will open on March 1 at 10 a.m.
To make an appointment individuals can visit mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine or call (806)-775-2933, according to the news release. To make an appointment for a second dose, visit mylubbock.info/dose2.
People in group 1A need to present identification upon arrival, according to the news release.
The following are the qualifications to be considered a part of phase 1A or 1B, according to the news release.
Phase 1A individuals consist of the following, according to the news release:
- Paid and unpaid workers, working with patients who are high risk or positive with COVID-19.
- Long-term care workers who work with high-risk individuals.
- EMS providers who work with pre-hospital care.
- Home health care workers such as hospices.
- Staff who work in emergency care facilities and urgent care clinics.
- Pharmacy staff who administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing.
- Last responders who work with death services.
- School nurses who give health care to faculty and students.
Phase 1B individuals consist of the following, according to the news release.
- Those 65 years old or older.
- Individuals between 18-64 years old with one of the following medical conditions.
- Those with cancer
- Those with chronic kidney disease
- Those with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Those with heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies.
- Those with a solid organ transplantation.
- Those with obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher).
- Those who are pregnant.
- Those with sickle cell disease.
- Those with Type 2 diabetes mellitus.
