UPDATE: On the evening of June 1, Judge Hendrix issued an opinion on the Planned Parenthood lawsuit stating that that the court had no jurisdiction on the matter and will be dismissing the case. As of June 2, Planned Parenthood have not announced if they will be appealing the decision made on the case.
Lubbock is set to become a sanctuary city for the unborn on June 1 and with the recent lawsuit from Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas being filed on May 17, Lubbock has come a long way with this ordinance.
Sen. Charles Perry of District 28 announced in August that he wanted to make Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn. On Sept. 9, 2020, Perry hosted a news conference in Lubbock at a local church. During the conference, Perry said abortion is still defined as murder.
“If this ordinance were passed today, how is it taking away, how’s it creating an undue burden for women seeking abortions when there’s zero abortions happening here right now,” said Mark Lee Dickson, author of the ordinance.
For context, Planned Parenthood closed in Lubbock in 2013 and announced in August 2020 it would reopen later in the year.
The Ordinance
The ordinance is broken up into several sections with the first being the findings of the ordinance. The first finding of the ordinance states that Texas never got rid of its statues about abortion that were in place before Roe v. Wade. The ordinance states that in Texas, abortion is still a criminal offense.
“The Supreme Court’s pronouncements in Roe v. Wade and subsequent cases may limit the ability of State officials to impose penalties on those who violate the Texas abortion statutes, but they do not veto or erase the statutes themselves, which continue to exist as the law of Texas until they are repealed by the legislature that enacted them,” the ordinance states.
The ordinance also states that abortion is defined as murder due to abortion not being deemed as a “lawful medical procedure” under Texas law unless the life of the mother is in danger.
The ordinance then goes on to declare Lubbock as a sanctuary city for the unborn and that abortion be declared as murder.
Opposing Legal Opinion
Before the ordinance could be brought to the Lubbock City Council to be voted on, a petition with 25 percent of registered voters in the city, per the Lubbock City Charter, must be obtained.
The Lubbock City Council also received a legal brief from Olson & Olson, LLP regarding the validity of the proposed ordinance.
The legal brief states that the abortion statutes cited in the ordinance were nullified after the legislature recodified the statutes.
The legal brief further cites John Hill, former attorney general of Texas, saying that the former abortion statutes were no longer valid. In his Aug. 13, 1974, opinion to a criminal district attorney, Hill says that Roe v. Wade declared Texas’s abortion statues unconstitutional.
“Articles 1191, 1192, 1193, 1194 and 1196, Texas ’ Penal Code, have been held unconstitutional and are no longer of any effect. Article 1195 is still a valid statute but applies only to those situations in which the victim is in the process of being born. Therefore, there are now no laws in this state regulating abortion, per se,” Hill said.
In closing his opinion, Hill states that proposed legislation “must conform to the guidelines” set forth by the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v.. Wade.
The legal brief further states that the ordinance is inconsistent with the Constitution of the United States and Texas’s Constitution. Even though the Texas Legislature did not explicitly repeal the statutes that were cited in the ordinance still makes it inconsistent with present laws in Texas.
“The Proposed Ordinance cannot be interpreted in a way that harmonizes it with Texas law and it is, therefore, void,” according to the legal brief.
City Council
The ordinance received enough signatures to be brought to the city council for a vote. On Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:05 p.m. the Lubbock City Council convened for their regularly-scheduled meeting to vote on the Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance at Citizens Tower, on 1314 Avenue K, in downtown Lubbock.
The council heard over five hours of public comments during the public hearing portion of the meeting pertaining to the ordinance from both that opposed or supported the ordinance. After hearing citizen’s comments, council members responded.
Councilwoman for District 6, Latrell Joy spoke on how the ordinance was a political stunt for Sen. Perry and that the ordinance was unconstitutional. Several of the there council member spoke on how they felt about the ordinance while also thanking for the citizens voicing their opinions
Mayor Dan Pope called a vote at the end of the meeting. The ordinance failed with a 0-7 vote in favor of the ordinance. With the vote failing, the committee that obtained the signatures requested that the citizens be able to vote on the ordinance.
May 1 Election
After obtaining the necessary signatures, the ordinance was put on the ballot of the May 1 election. There were a total of 34,301 votes cast during the election, according to the city resolution certifying the elections. 21,427 votes were cast in favor of the ordinance and 12,874 were cast in opposition.
Mayor Dan Pope released a statement that night saying he and the city council will do their duty as elected officials and that the ordinance would go into effect as early as June 1.
“Over the course of several months, Lubbock citizens who support the ordinance and those opposed have expressed their thoughts in public forums and engaged in passionate debate on this sensitive issue. Today, voters made it clear that Lubbock will become the next sanctuary city for the unborn. I am encouraged by the significant voter turnout,” said Pope, according to the statement released by the City of Lubbock.
Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Inc. released a statement on May 3 saying it is reviewing the ordinance to see the impact it has on abortion services in the City of Lubbock. It also states that Planned Parenthood will remain open in Lubbock for patients seeking care for sexually transmitted infections and teen pregnancy.
“For more than 85 years Texans have trusted Planned Parenthood for affordable, expert healthcare services including breast and cervical cancer screenings; HIV tests; testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infection; PrEP and PEP medication to prevent HIV transmission; all FDA-approved birth control (including IUDs and implants); treatment for urinary tract and vaginal infections; annual well visits; HPV vaccines, flu vaccines and other essential healthcare services,” according to Planned Parenthood’s statement.
The Lawsuit
Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Surgical Health Services and Dr. G. Sealy Massingill, M.D. filed a lawsuit on May 17 in the Lubbock Division of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.
Dr. Massingill is the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Great Texas and serves in the Lubbock office, according to the lawsuit.
The City of Lubbock released a statement on May 17 saying that Heather Hacker and Andrew Stephens of Hacker Stephens LLP of Austin and Fernando Bustos of Bustos Law Firm, P.C., Lubbock will represent the city.
“The city will vigorously defend this ordinance and looks forward to presenting that defense in court,” according to the statement.
According to the lawsuit, there is not a medical provider that provides abortion services within 300 miles of the City of Lubbock. It further states that the ordinance infringes on “the constitutional right to abortion.”
The lawsuit contains three claims within it.
1. Due Process Clause — “The Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to abortion before viability. Binding precedent of the Supreme Court and the Fifth Circuit establishes that laws banning pre-viability abortion are categorically unconstitutional,” according to the lawsuit.
2. State Law - Ultra Vires — Texas laws do not allow cities the power to make civil liability between private parties. The ordinance, in doing so, acts outside its legal authority.
3. State Law - Preemption — The ordinance is inconsistent with laws set forth by the state legislature. The ordinance violates that two-year statute of limitation and the narrow class of plaintiffs, subjecting those who help with abortions to criminal penalties, Texas’s health code allowing licensed physicians to perform abortions and Texas’s homicide and wrongful death statues.
Planned Parenthood of Great Texas is asking for the courts to declare the ordinance invalid under the Fourteenth Amendment and Texas law, stopping the city from enacting and enforcing the ordinance, pay for the attorney’s fees and any other relief the court sees fit to award.
On May 31, a letter from the Attorney General of Texas office was sent to Judge Hendrix in saying the courts “should abstain from exercising jurisdiction.”
