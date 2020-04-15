The City of Lubbock announced there have been 37 new cases of COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
This total ties the single-day high in Lubbock County, as 37 new cases were also reported on Sunday. The high number of new cases has been confirmed after going two consecutive days with 13 or fewer individuals testing positive for COVID-19.
With the new cases, Lubbock County’s total number of cases grows to 367. Of the total cases, 253 are active, 89 individuals have recovered and 25 people have died due to complications with the virus. Statewide, Texas’ total number of cases is at 15,492 while 364 Texans have died.
The City of Lubbock Health Department, along with other agencies, will continue to monitor those who have contracted the virus as indicated by the CDC. The city has continued to emphasize the importance of following proper hygiene and social distancing practices to help flatten the curve.
