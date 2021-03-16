The City of Lubbock Public Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases and 22 recoveries as of 4 p.m. March 16, according to a release from the city. This brings the total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,399. Of these, 150 are active, 47,529 are recovered and there are 720 total COVID-19-related deaths.
The hospitalization percentage was 2.73 percent March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.