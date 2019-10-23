In addition to the rise of the flu, shigellosis, an infection caused by the bacterium shigella, is another sickness Lubbockites need to look out for.
Within a span of a month, the number of shigellosis cases in Lubbock has exceeded that of last year.
Those infected with Shigella may display diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps a day or two after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Shigella lasts for a maximum of seven days.
On Oct. 14, 21 cases of shigellosis were reported, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
As of Oct. 21, the number of cases has increased to 25, Tiffany Torres, epidemiologist for the City of Lubbock Health Department, said. During the same time in 2018, zero cases were reported. 2018 ended with a total of three cases for the entire year.
“Shigellosis is highly contagious,” Torres said. “It can be spread by eating food prepared by someone who has come in contact with someone with shigellosis or someone with the infection. People can also swallow recreational water, like a pool, and be infected.”
Washing hands and good hand hygiene is key to staying healthy, not just with shigellosis, but with any infection, Torres said.
“We recommend good hand hygiene. It’s very important,” Torres said. “It’s a basic public health control action we use, but it prevents a lot of sicknesses and diseases in our community, not only keeping you safe, but keeping others safe.”
One-way the CDC recommends washing hands is with soap and warm water for an ideal time of twenty seconds, Torres said. One good way to keep track of the 20 seconds is to sing Happy Birthday twice.
If soap and water are not available, one can use alcohol-based sanitizer, Torres said. The CDC recommends at least 60 percent alcohol content in those sanitizers.
“Please stay home if you’re showing symptoms of any respiratory infections,” Torres said. “If you have diarrhea, stay home. We want to keep people safe and keep it from spreading to others. Refrain from preparing food, and, of course, wash your hands. “
There is no common source or pattern as to what is causing the high number of cases, Torres said.
Infectious diseases can be spread in many ways, such as contact with stool, contact with someone’s mouth, not washing hands, preparing food and other ways that fluid spread, Erika Radford, Board Certified Family Medicine Physician at the Texas Tech Health Science Center said.
“In student health, we see respiratory infections more commonly, which can be caused by anything like strep throat, sinus infections, flu viruses,” Radford said. “We do see a lot of nausea and vomiting viruses as well.”
Immune responses let people know their body is fighting an infection. Fever is an immune response which allows someone to know their body is trying to kill something, Radford said. Coughing, vomiting and diarrhea means a person’s body is trying to get rid of something.
It takes a very small amount of exposure to the bacteria to get ill from it. If one goes to a computer at the library, wiping it down is important, Radford said. Doing so will help a lot and that is for any illness, not just Shigella.
Infectious disease physician and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Tech HSC Dr. Richard Lampe said it is good people have systems in the United States that allow people to stay aware.
“This is a good example of why it’s important to have public health departments and why there should be reportable diseases, and shigellosis is reportable,” he said.
People know they have the infection because they will have diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever, Lampe said. The diarrhea can be bloody, which can be very frightening.
Although, there is no vaccine needed, Lampe said, as antibiotics do help.
Radford said people should keep an eye on the health department notices.
“Every once in a while, they publish what places they’ve inspected and what they graded them and if they have food violations you might want to stay away,” Radford said. “You might want to avoid those places because it means they don’t have sanitary food practices and you’re more likely to get infected by not just shigella but anything.”
