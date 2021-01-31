As of 4 p.m. today, 75 new COVID-19 cases, 156 recoveries and two additional deaths were confirmed in the City of Lubbock according to a release made by the City.
The total number of cases has reached 46,942 according to the release. Of these cases, 1,669 are active, 44,600 are recovered and there are 673 total deaths.
University Medical Center and Covenant Health Systems have a combined 62 open hospital beds and 19 patients holding for beds, according to the release.
These numbers differ from the DSHS and City of Lubbock Dashboards, according to the release. This is because the DSHS and City of Lubbock dashboards include specialty beds in their count.
The hospitalization percentage was 10.79 percent yesterday according to the release. However, Trauma Service Area B will remain under restrictions outlined in Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders until they remain below 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.