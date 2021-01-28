As of 4 p.m. today, 133 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the City of Lubbock according to a release made by the City.
Additionally, 160 recoveries and three deaths were reported, bringing the total number of cases in Lubbock County to 46,705 according to the release. Of these cases, 1,920 are active, 44,120 are recovered and there are 665 total deaths.
There are a combined 14 open hospital beds and 23 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System as of 4 p.m. according to the release. This count reflects staffed beds open to receive patients and contrasts with the available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards, which count all available beds including specialty beds.
Lubbock remains over the 15 percent threshold according to the release. According to the restrictions outlined under Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders, Trauma Service B will remain under restrictions until hospitalizations remains below the 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.