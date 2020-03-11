As part of a full-scale exercise that consisted of a simulated plane crash at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, public safety departments in the city practiced communication and healthcare procedures.
To update the community and the participating departments about their performance during the exercise and to discuss some common achievements and mistakes, a hot wash meeting was hosted after the exercise at noon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.
W. Jarrett Atkinson, city manager for the City of Lubbock, said the exercise consisted of about 200 volunteers and 250 to 300 responders.
“But just know that during today’s exercise, when it kicked off until now, you had every first response agency that the city has, most of the county has, many that the state of Texas has and also many from the federal government including private parties that came in as well,” he said.
Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson said the fire department’s goal during the exercise was to get to the scene of the crash in under three minutes no matter where the crash is at airport.
“Once they get there, their job is to put water and firefighting agent on the flames not to necessarily extinguish the flames in the whole plan at first, but it is to provide a means of egress for the passengers who are inside and who can’t get out on their own.”
When the fire department trains alone, they are missing experiences they would get when training with other departments, Fogerson said.
“Training together like we did today in full-scale exercises establishes between departments,” he said. “You don’t want two departments to establish their relationship once they get on the scene.”
Nick Wilson, LFR deputy chief, said the triage at the scene went very well.
“I think one of the reasons, again, because we practiced these things before,” he said regarding the reason the triage went well.
In addition to LFR, the performance of medical units was discussed during the meeting as well.
Rachel Dolan, the public health emergency preparedness coordinator for the Lubbock Health Department, said she led the Regional Medical Operations Center during the exercise.
“What we do in that room is we follow of our healthcare partners in there with us,” she said, “and that room facilitates communication with healthcare partners, so that we can help with medical response.”
At the Emergency Operations Center, there were representatives from different health operations in Lubbock, Dolan said.
“So today, we had EMS, we had our regional health care coalition, we had public health,” she said.
One improvement that could be made was to how fast people could fill out the patient tracking forms, Dolan said. There was a lag time between when the form was filled out versus when the patient was actually at a local medical facility.
Regardless, Dolan said overall, the process went well. During the training, she said communication was one factor that workers excelled at.
“The communication went really well,” she said. “They did a fantastic job.”
