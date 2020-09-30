City of Lubbock officials gave another update on COVID-19 in Lubbock County during a virtual news conference Wednesday.
Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, said there are 11,952 COVID-19 cases and 129 deaths.
“It has now become the norm for us to see 100 cases a day, and we’ve even seen multiple days mirroring nearly 300 cases,” Wells said. “This daily case count number is similar to what they’re seeing in large metropolitan areas.”
Hospitalizations are increasing, and there are 93 patients currently hospitalized, Wells said.
Lubbock is seeing a rise in cases among vulnerable populations, Wells said. The first outbreaks were in nursing homes, and cases are rising again in these facilities.
“The health department is currently monitoring six facilities for the potential of having a larger outbreak,” Wells said.
Positive cases in nursing homes are resulting from employees who bring COVID-19 into the buildings, Wells said.
These types of outbreaks are preventable if people wear their masks properly, Wells said. This means everyone needs to wear one, and it needs to cover both the nose and mouth.
Other recent outbreaks are being traced to workplaces, especially breakrooms, Wells said.
“I encourage employers to look through their workspace to see if there’s any places that you could have potential exposure and do things now to mitigate them before you have cases in your facility,” Wells said.
Traveling is another cause for the high case numbers, Wells said. People who are traveling should still be practicing social distancing and limiting the amount of people they are coming into contact with.
Lubbock does have cases in the penitentiary system, but there has not been a large increase in cases there, Wells said.
Dr. Ronald Cook, local health authority, said intensive care units are at or near capacity.
The hospitals have the capability to care for a surge of patients, but it is not sustainable for extended periods of time, Cook said.
Recent cases are not only being traced to college students, but also to schools, nursing homes, social events and businesses, Cook said.
This is a result of being too relaxed and not properly following guidelines, Cooks said. People need to continue washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.
“If somebody is not wearing a mask around you, it should make you uncomfortable,” Cook said.
Cook emphasized the severity of COVID-19 and how it is not going away anytime soon.
“This is not going to go away Nov. 3, and we’re not rounding the corner,” he said. “The vaccine is not going to be here by Nov. 3.”
Cook also warned about winter approaching and the impact it will have on COVID-19.
The colder weather is going to bring people closer together indoors, and there will be a higher risk of spreading COVID-19, Cook said. If people don’t follow guidelines, the city’s cases and deaths could double.
In addition to addressing the risks of COVID-19 in Lubbock, there also was a breakdown of COVID-19 data during the news conference.
Lubbock City Councilman Steve Massengale said there is a COVID-19 positivity rate of approximately 18 percent.
“The 18 to 25 age group does not bear all the cases this time,” Massengale said.
There is community spread, which is causing the case numbers in other age groups to rise, Massengale said.
With Halloween approaching, the city will soon be releasing guidelines on how the community can celebrate safely, Massengale said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.