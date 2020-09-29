Singer, songwriter and Lubbock native Mac Davis died Tuesday following reports of health issues resulting from heart surgery.
Reports of his death came from his manager, Jim Morey, who posted on Facebook about Davis' death.
Davis' family provided information about his critical illness following the heart surgery on Twitter Monday.
Davis, who was born on January 21, 1942 in Lubbock, got started in the music business in 1962, when he moved to Georgia, according to the AllMusic website.
Davis scored a No. 1 pop hit with "Baby, Don't Get Hooked on Me" in 1972, according to AllMusic.
Elvis Presley recorded Davis' "A Little Less Conversation" in 1968, according to AllMusic. Presley scored a Top 40 hit with Davis' "Memories" and reached the Top Five in 1969 with Davis' "In the Ghetto."
In the 1980s, Davis' "It's Hard to Be Humble" became the first of four consecutive Top Ten country hits that culminated with his single "Hooked on Music," according to AllMusic.
