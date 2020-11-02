The Lubbock Memorial Civic Center will be used as an alternative, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Tuesday.
The Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, located at 9th St. and Avenue Q, will be open as a testing site on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the southwest parking lot, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
The testing site, normally located at Rodgers Park Gym, has been closed due to the Maggie Trejo Center being a polling station for Election Day, according to the news release.
The testing site at the Combest Center will be closed on Tuesday as regularly scheduled, according to the news release.
