Lubbock Water Utilities announced that April is the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conversation, according to a news release from the City of Lubbock.
The event is hosted by Wyland Foundation and Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will join other mayors around the U.S. in asking residents to pledge to conserve water. The event will last from April 1 to April 30, according to the news release.
This water conservation challenge is a competition between cities within the United States to see which city is the most water wise. There are multiple categories a city will fall into and that depends on the population. At the end of the competition, the winning cities will choose local nonprofit foundations to receive awards from the Wyland Foundation, according to the news release.
To learn more about that challenge and to take the pledge, visit https://mywaterpledge.com/, according to the news release.
