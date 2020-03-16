With COVID-19 cases continuing to appear in the United States, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock City Council voted to approve a state of disaster declaration for the city Monday.
During an emergency city council meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, the declaration, which was proclaimed by Pope, was passed. It will prohibit all public and private gatherings, whether they be inside or outside, of 200 or more people in Lubbock. These gathering restrictions will take effect at 5 p.m. on March 17.
Unless the city council renews the declaration, the state of disaster is set to continue for no more than seven days from the day of the declaration.
The proclamation also includes an item that allows the mayor to control ingress and egress from a disaster area within the city.
A mass gathering is an event that will or is likely to bring together 200 or more people within a single room or enclosed space, such as but not limited to a theater, stadium or an event center, according to the declaration. This includes events outside and enclosed by a barrier that bring people together within arm's length of one another for extended periods of time.
A mass gathering, according to the declaration does not include:
- The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
- Public or private schools
- Licensed day-care facilities
- Places of worship
- Funerals and weddings
- Museums when people are not within arm's length of one another for extended periods of time
- Places where 200 or more people are in transit or waiting for transit
- Residential buildings, hotels or office spaces
- Retail establishments where it is unusual for people to be within arm's length of one another for extended periods of time
- Hospitals, other medical facilities and shelters
- Jails and detention centers
Gatherings of people in multiple enclosed spaces, such as multiplex movie theaters, and spaces where 200 or more people are present at different times during a given day are not prohibited so long as 200 or more people are not in the same space at one time, according to the declaration.
The city council will review and possibly renew the declaration at the next regularly scheduled meeting on April 14, according to the declaration.
When making this declaration, Pope said he sought out advice from city leadership, the public health authority and the public health department.
"We feel like this is the best place to begin," he said. "So, here's some things that make me feel comfortable about this 200 number."
There is a lot of collaboration between the city and organizations within the city, Pope said. Texas Tech is a large entity within Lubbock he said the city is working with.
Jeff Griffith, District 3 Lubbock City Council representative, said the city is taking the spread of COVID-19 seriously. Everyone has been monitoring the situation.
"We do not want to close Lubbock up. This is not what this is about," he said. "This is about being careful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.