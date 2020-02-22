The Lubbock Lions Club hosted its 68th annual Pancake Festival on Saturday. Volunteers and Lions alike worked from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to help raise money for charities and people in need by flipping flapjacks.
Members of the Lubbock Lions Club set the goal of raising $130,000, according to a Lubbock Lions Club press release.
The Lubbock Lions Club has hosted this event for 68 years, and it has become a tradition that members of the Lubbock Lions Club, one of the largest in the nation, holds near and dear to their hearts, Kate Diaz, co-chair of the Pancake Festival, said.
“I like to see it as more of like, a Lubbock reunion,” Diaz said. “You can come and see everyone that you used to go to school with, whether that be elementary, high school. It also gives you the chance to get to know some of the younger generation who are giving back to the community.”
The Lubbock Lions Club supports over 30 charities with the Pancake Festival, Diaz said. Some of these include the LISD Glasses Program, a charity working to provide every student in the LISD school system with a pair of glasses. While the lions are a national organization with many different chapters such as the first-responders chapter, they usually donate and focuses on local charities.
Another organization supported by the Lions Club is Lions Camp, which, according to their website, is a camp made for and supported by the Lions Club for children with physical disabilities. The camp is meant to provide a typical summer camp experience for children who wouldn’t normally be able to.
“It’s really rewarding to give these kids these opportunities,” Diaz said. “ For example, there was a child in a wheelchair and the moment he rode down into the pool he was so excited. He said that he hadn’t had the opportunity to do that before.”
The Lubbock Lions Club served over 6,000 pounds of pancake mix, 80,000 links of sausage and 20,000 strips of bacon, according to the news release.
Bradley Payne, co-chair for the Pancake Festival, said he expected to serve tens of thousands of pancakes.
“We will probably serve close to 40,000 pancakes, give or take,” Payne said.
The club’s next event will be the Lions Club Camp Bark & Brew 2020. The event will feature playful dog races, dog costume parades, photobooths for people and their furry buddies and a place where one can adopt dogs from local shelters, Terry Hawkins, a Lions Club Member and past district governor, said.
She said this event provides people some good family fun and that one definitely does not need to have a dog to have a good time.
“It’s a fun-filled, dog day,” Hawkins said. “You can learn all about lionism and grab a bite to eat at the food trucks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.