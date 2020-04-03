The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees approved an additional memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center employees with childcare at a teleconference on Friday.
The new students will be accommodated at Miller Elementary School, operated by University Medical Center (UMC), according to a Lubbock ISD news release. UMC and Lubbock ISD have been operating the center since March 30 while the district has also helped Covenant Health employees, providing child care at Ramirez Elementary School since April 1.
At the childcare programs, the Lubbock ISD, Aramark Corporation and Durham Transportation meal programs all provide the children with breakfast and lunch, according to the release. For anyone entering the school, their temperature will be taken before being allowed inside as no more than eight children and two adults will be allowed in the same room to follow social distancing practices.
