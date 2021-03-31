A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was hosted on March 31 by the City of Lubbock Public Health Department where 2,057 people were able to receive a vaccine, according to a news release from the City of Lubbock.
The following are results of past vaccine clinics since a vaccine has been available, according to the news release.
- In December - 2,086 vaccinations were administered
- In January - 20,347 vaccinations were given: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
- In February 2021 - 33,342 vaccinations were given: 17,911 first doses, 15,431second doses
- On March 2, 2021 - 2,408 vaccinations were given: 744 first doses, 1,664 second doses
- On March 3, 2021 - 2,524 vaccinations were given: 1,033 first doses, 1,491 second doses
- On March 4, 2021 - 2,912 vaccinations were given: 1,432 first doses, 1,480 second doses
- On March 6, 2021 - 2,570 vaccinations were given: 1,304 first doses, 1,266 second doses
- On March 9, 2021 - 2,223 vaccinations were given: 978 first doses, 1,245 second doses
- On March 10, 2021 - 2,158 vaccinations were given: 930 first doses, 1,228 second doses
- On March 11, 2021 - 2,541 vaccinations were given: 1,231 first doses, 1,310 second doses
- On March 13, 2021 - 2,100 vaccinations were given: 948 first doses, 1,152 second doses
- On March 16, 2021 - 2,358 vaccinations were given: 1,090 first doses, 1,268 second doses
- On March 17, 2021 - 1,715 vaccinations were given: 965 first doses, 750 second doses
- On March 18, 2021 - 2,274 vaccinations were given: 1,144 first doses, 1,130 second doses
- On March 20, 2021 - 2,268 vaccinations were given: 1,065 first doses, 1,203 second doses
- On March 23, 2021 - 1,004 vaccinations were given: 603 first doses, 401 second doses
- On March 24, 2021 - 1,669 vaccinations were given: 917 first doses, 753 second doses
- On March 25, 2021 - 2,766 vaccinations were given: 1,463 first doses, 1,303 second doses
- On March 27, 2021 - 2,386 vaccinations were given: 1,261 first doses, 1,125 second doses
- On March 30, 2021 - 2,163 vaccinations were given: 1,320 first doses, 843 second doses
- On March 31, 2021 - 2,057 vaccinations were given: 1,220 first doses, 837 second doses
The Lubbock Health Department has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 57,652 individuals along with giving 38,220 people the second dose of the vaccine, according to the news release.
