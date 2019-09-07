Days after the shooting occurred in Midland-Odessa on Aug. 31, a Lubbock home was raided, as a local resident was suspected to have provided the gun to the shooter. The shooter, Seth Ator, killed seven people and injured more than a dozen on the day of the shooting.
On Sept. 4, a Lubbock home in the 3400 block of Mesa Road, according to an EverythingLubbock article, was raided by FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Authorities suspected that the Lubbock man sold the AR-15-style rifle to Ator, who was killed by police on the day of the shooting, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal. Because a court found Ator mentally unfit, he was prohibited from having a firearm.
Because of this federal law prohibiting Ator from owning the rifle, ATF worked to figure out how he obtained the weapon, according to the WSJ article. A private sale with the Lubbock man is what authorities suspected allowed Ator to obtain the rifle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.