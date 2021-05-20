Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Mostly sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 62F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.