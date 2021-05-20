The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will host two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Saturday, May 22. Both clinics will be free with no appointments required and will both offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The first vaccination clinic will be hosted at the YWCA (6501 University Avenue) from 10 a.m. to noon, according to a release sent out by the City of Lubbock. This clinic will be drive-thru only.
The second clinic will be hosted at St. John Neumann Catholic Church (5802 22nd Street) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to the release.
The first and second doses of the vaccines will be available for all adults 18 and up, according to the release. Those who are receiving the second dose of the Moderna vaccine must bring their vaccination cards with them.
Visit mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine or call 806-775-2933 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.