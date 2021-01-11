The City of Lubbock Health Department announced they will host three COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for everyone who falls into the Phase 1A and 1B categories.
The vaccine clinics will be at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at the following dates:
Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Registration for all three clinics has opened for anyone in Phase 1A and 1B, appointments can be made online or over the phone. According to the release, appointments are required.
You can visit the MyLubbock website to book an appointment, according to the release. You may also call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.
Walkups are highly discouraged, according to the release. Individuals who have booked an appointment will be given priority.
Due to inclement weather, the lines for the clinics will be inside the Civic Center, according to the release.
Phase 1A individuals will be required to present a badge or identification in order to be allowed in the clinic, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.