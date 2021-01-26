The Lubbock Health Department has vaccinated 16,582 individuals since the COVID-19 vaccine became available to them according to a release made by the City of Lubbock today.
During a vaccine clinic held on Jan. 26, 1,972 people received vaccinations, according to the release. Of the 1,972, 1,549 received their first doses and 423 received their second doses.
The following is a report of clinic results since December:
- Dec. 20 – 2,170 individuals vaccinated
- Jan.4 – 1,288 individuals vaccinated
- Jan.7 – 1,528 individuals vaccinated
- Jan.12 – 1,357 individuals vaccinated
- Jan. 13 – 1,510 individuals vaccinated
- Jan. 14 – 2,214 individuals vaccinated
- Jan.19 – 1,475 individuals vaccinated
- Jan. 20 – 1,450 individuals vaccinated
- Jan.21 – 2,041 individuals vaccinated
- Jan. 26 – 1,972 individuals vaccinated
The Lubbock Health Department continues to focus on individuals within the 1A and 1B guidelines, according to the release.
