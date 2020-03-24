On Tuesday, Lubbock Fire Rescue tweeted about a local scam that is attempting to use their name. The scam consists of fraudulent phone calls asking for funds on behalf of Lubbock Fire Rescue, according to the tweet.
Phillip Grandon, training lieutenant for Lubbock Fire Rescue, said information about the fraudulent calls was passed on to them when the president of the Lubbock Firefighters Association was made aware of the scam.
“There had been multiple calls from a local number asking people to give money to firefighters so that we could buy personal protective equipment,” Grandon said in regard to the scam.
Lubbock Fire Rescue will never solicit funds by telephone, according to the tweet.
