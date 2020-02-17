The City of Lubbock Community Development Department is working with Lubbock Fire Rescue to provide and install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors free of charge.
A residential home with functioning smoke detectors increases an individual’s chances of surviving a fire by 50%, according to a City of Lubbock news release. For housing equipped with gas-fired appliances, carbon monoxide detectors are a crucial part of the residence.
Carbon monoxide poisoning results in more than 50,000 emergency department responses annually in the United States, according to the news release.
Any citizen of Lubbock can request smoke or carbon monoxide detectors, and Lubbock Fire Rescue will come to the property and install them for free, according to the news release.
Residents interested in requesting free detectors can call 311 or email firesafety@mylubbock.us, according to the news release.
For more information, an individual can go to www.lubbockfirerescue.com, according to the news release.
