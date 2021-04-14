As the Lubbock Public Health Department continues to vaccinate citizens, the COVID-19 variants throughout the United States present a new threat. Lubbock experts discussed the variants and whether the vaccine protects against them.
Dr. Ron Cook, Lubbock Public Health Authority, said the coronavirus is a RNA virus and is made up of spike proteins. The spikes are made up of three different moieties, three little puzzle pieces as Cook called them.
Sometimes when the virus replicates one of the puzzle pieces changes its shape, this is called a mutation, Cook said.
“It still fits together, but it changes just a little bit, and our immune system is so efficient that we make antibodies that fit that one type of spike protein,” Cook said. “So, when that one little piece changes, then it sort of evades the immune system.”
The way to stop mutations is to stop replication, the vaccine is a vital part of stopping replication, Cook said.
For now, the vaccine seems to be effective on the California and U.K. variants, but the more the virus replicates the higher the chance the vaccine will not affect it, which Cook said is why people should get the vaccine.
“Our concern is that if it continues to replicate, if we don’t stop it, then we’re going to have some new variant that our immune system hasn’t seen even when we’ve got the vaccine,” Cook said.
Though the variants do not seem to be deadlier than the original coronavirus, Cook said it is still important to respect the virus by getting the vaccine and continuing to wear masks until herd immunity is achieved.
Cook explained how herd immunity works and the role the vaccine plays in it.
If an individual that is infectious goes to a group of 10 people, if they all have the vaccine the virus stops at the infectious individual, Cook said. However, if an infectious individual went to a group of 10 people and only one of them has the vaccine, it is likely the virus will spread to those nine people, who will then spread it to another group of individuals.
Dr. Victor Test, a pulmonologist at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, discussed mutations.
Mutations change the protein of a virus and viruses continually mutate to survive, Test said. They want to be more infective but not more lethal.
“If they’re very infective and very lethal and very rapid and onset then what happens is the epidemic dies out,” Test said. “A virus could evolve and be more infective and actually be less of a problem.”
In Texas, the percentage of variants is still low, and the vaccine seems to protect against them. The vaccine gives more immunity than a previous COVID-19 infection, Test said.
“That sort of puts a premium, an emphasis, on everyone getting vaccinated who is willing and able because the more infection there is in a community the more likelihood you’re going to get a variant,” Test said.
The U.K. variant has been exploding in the northeastern U.S. and seems to be affecting younger individuals more, but Cook said this could be because these individuals may not have had the opportunity to get the vaccine yet.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website, five variants have been identified in the U.S. These include the U.K. variant, the South African variant, the Brazilian variant and two California variants. These variants seem to be more infectious, but not more deadly. Lubbock has confirmed cases of one of the California variants, Cook said.
If a student wants to get vaccinated, United Supermarkets will be hosting a vaccine clinic at the United Supermarkets Arena every Thursday in April, and the vaccine clinic located at Lubbock memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall will continue to host vaccine clinics until May 1, Cook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.