Below is a list of resources to aid the community during the fast-paced societal changes during COVID-19.
Hospitals/Health/Testing :
COVID-19 Testing: The UMC Health System of Lubbock is offering drive-thru screenings for COVID-19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for seven days a week. They also offer a screening hotline for additional questions or concerns at 806-761-0111. For additional information, you can go here.
Community Updates: For details regarding Lubbock and surrounding cities as it pertains to the health of each community, you can access up-to-date information here about COVID-19.
New Hospital Visitation Guidelines: UMC, Covenant and Grace Health Systems have all implemented new visitation guidelines. For the updated procedures regarding Covenant, you can click here, for the procedures regarding Covenant and Grace, you can click here.
Shopping/Food/Product Delivery:
Restaurant delivery list/schedule: A number of restaurants and diners are resorting to a takeout only way of service to ensure the safety of customers and employees alike. For a list of places that have converted to delivery or takeout during this time with updated operation hours, click here.
Dedicated shopping hours: To protect the well-being of older customers, the chain of United stores (United Supermarkets, Amigos, Albertsons Market, Market Street, United Express, R.C. Taylor and Praters) have reserved shopping time on Mondays and Thursdays from store openings until 9 a.m. for people over 60, or people with compromised immune systems. For more information on how the United chain is adjusting to COVID-19 concerns, click here.
Lubbock Meals on Wheels: Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organization dedicated to keeping the community fed. In the wake of COVID-19, they have received more volunteers and have adjusted their routes accordingly around Lubbock. To join the program and receive meal deliveries, if you are deemed eligible, you can call their office at 806-792-797. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you want to be on the giving end, information on how to volunteer can be found here.
Childcare/Schooling:
Y.W.C.A. of Lubbock: The Y.W.C.A. of Lubbock has offered services to take care of children from infants all the way through school age. Their hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For questions regarding infants, toddlers and preschoolers, call 806-776-9734. For questions regarding school-aged children, call 806-776-9505. They are also hosting “Grab and Go” meals for kids under the ages of 18 at Talkington Y.W.C.A. at Sun ‘n Fun. Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, visit their website here.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD food assistance: Beginning March 25, the L.C.I.S.D. Child Nutrition Department will be providing student meals at specified campuses. Food will be provided Monday through Saturday, and pick-up will take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Students will be able to pick up four meals at a time. Pick-up will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Click here for the list of nine campuses that will be providing meals, additional information on the program and updates within the Lubbock-Cooper school district.
Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD updates: For updates regarding Lubbock ISD, click here. For updates regarding Frenship ISD, click here.
Texas Tech on-campus resources:
Hospitality and food services: If you are on campus, refer to the updated hospitality and dining hours page here.
Student housing: Refer here for updates on student housing and living situations for this semester and the future on campus.
Electronic learning: Classes for the foreseeable future will be online, for information on how the University is switching to an online approach, and resources you can use to make the transition easier, click here.
Utilities:
Free broadband/internet for displaced students: Altice (Suddenlink) has responded to COVID-19 with measures to get internet to students who are unable to otherwise have it due to the changes of schooling during the pandemic. For households with kids K-12 or college students who do not currently have internet access, Altice is offering a free internet package for 60 days. For more information or to sign up, click here.
City of Lubbock Resources:
City of Lubbock Health Department: For updates on each case of COVID-19 in Lubbock, the report date, age of the subject and how they were exposed, click here.
News conferences and meetings: For all past news conferences and meetings with city officials regarding COVID-19, click here.
Nationwide COVID-19 Updates:
C.D.C. Updates: For credible and timely information regarding COVID-19 on a national platform, refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, their website can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.