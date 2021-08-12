Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell of the Texas Tech University System announced Tech Health Science Center Lubbock and El Paso will host a COVID-19 town hall, according to a Twitter post from the Texas Tech University System main account.
Titled "This is Your Shot: Vaccine Facts & Sciences" the event will be a virtual town hall meeting at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, according to the system's website. The general public is invited to attend the virtual event where a panel of health care leaders from each institution will answer questions regarding COVID-19.
The public can participate in the town hall via this Zoom link.
