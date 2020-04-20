The Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force hosted its first meeting today following Mayor Dan Pope’s announcement of LERT last week. The task force will advise the Lubbock City Council on reopening the local economy safely and quickly.
The Lubbock Economic Recovery Taskforce is a diverse and experienced group of community and business leaders who all understand the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on our city," Mayor Pope said, according to a City of Lubbock news release. "Their recommendations to help the local economy will preserve both lives and livelihoods."
The task force is co-chaired by CEO of United Supermarkets Robert Taylor and Lubbock City Councilman Steve Massengale.
According to the release, members of LERT include:
Chris Berry - River Smith's
Keith Bryant - LCISD Superintendent
Kendra Burris - TTUS Office of the Chancellor
Chris Chambers - Chambers Engineering
Victor Flores - TriUnited Auto
Mark Funderburk - UMC
Mark Griffin - Griffin Companies
Dr. Joshua Hill - Covenant Health
Latrelle Joy - City Council Member
Dave Marcinkowski - Madera Residential
Dr. Michelle McCord - FISD Superintendent
Barry Orr - First Bank & Trust
Richard Parks - Covenant Health
Henry Patel - Taj Hospitality
Dr. Kathy Rollo - LISD Superintendent
Lawrence Schovanec - TTU President
Gabe Vitela - One Guy's
Bishop Bill Watson - Church of God in Christ
Jordan Wheatley - 806 Land Group
Brad Wyatt - Cardinal's
