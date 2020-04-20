The Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force hosted its first meeting today following Mayor Dan Pope’s announcement of LERT last week. The task force will advise the Lubbock City Council on reopening the local economy safely and quickly. 

 The Lubbock Economic Recovery Taskforce is a diverse and experienced group of community and business leaders who all understand the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on our city," Mayor Pope said, according to a City of Lubbock news release. "Their recommendations to help the local economy will preserve both lives and livelihoods."

The task force is co-chaired by CEO of United Supermarkets Robert Taylor and Lubbock City Councilman Steve Massengale. 

According to the release, members of LERT include:

Chris Berry - River Smith's

Keith Bryant - LCISD Superintendent

Kendra Burris - TTUS Office of the Chancellor

Chris Chambers - Chambers Engineering

Victor Flores - TriUnited Auto

Mark Funderburk - UMC

Mark Griffin - Griffin Companies

Dr. Joshua Hill - Covenant Health

Latrelle Joy - City Council Member

Dave Marcinkowski - Madera Residential

Dr. Michelle McCord - FISD Superintendent

Barry Orr - First Bank & Trust

Richard Parks - Covenant Health

Henry Patel - Taj Hospitality

Dr. Kathy Rollo - LISD Superintendent

Lawrence Schovanec - TTU President

Gabe Vitela - One Guy's

Bishop Bill Watson - Church of God in Christ

Jordan Wheatley - 806 Land Group

Brad Wyatt - Cardinal's

