CORRECTIONS: David Glasheen was incorrectly identified as currently holding a state office for which he is a candidate in the Republican primary. Other changes have been made to clarify for which office each candidate is running. The Daily Toreador apologizes for these errors.
The Lubbock County Republican Party hosted an event Tuesday at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center and voters spoke with candidates running in the primary election.
Carl Tepper, a candidate for state representative for District 84, said he believes the federal government will not help to secure the border and a proposed legislation to Congress would only result in a political stalemate.
“We’re just going to have to spend money to have possibly our own department; instead of the DPS (Department of Public Safety) we might have to have a border patrol and our own guys doing it and let the border patrol resign their commissions and we’ll hire them and have our own department to secure that border and finish that wall,” Tepper said.
A lot of the work for the wall has been in progress and just needs to be finished, Tepper said.
“This way it’ll create choke-points where our guys can intercept them more easily and send them back to where they came from - I wouldn’t even be against buying some airplanes and sending them back to their home country,” Tepper said.
Kade Wilcox, a candidate for state representative for District 84, said he would not impose a mask mandate nor a vaccine mandate.
“I think individuals have a responsibility to do what’s best for them so you as an individual - if you feel like it’s better for you to wear a mask then wear a mask - but in terms of mandates at the state level or local level I would oppose mandates in every way,” Wilcox said.
Because Texas Tech is such a large economic powerhouse in Lubbock, Wilcox said he proposed a long-term strategy to further strengthen the economy.
“I think the long-term thing is that the public university funds should absolutely be reevaluated,” Wilcox said. “The PUF (Permanent University Fund) is funded by resources that are exported out of West Texas and those resources go to Austin and they get redistributed to Texas and Texas A&M and it’s been that way since the late 1800’s.”
State Rep, Dustin Burrows, currently for District 83 said he and Gov. Greg Abbott have spoken about building an endowment of about $1 billion for Tech.
“In the short run that would bring a ton of value to Texas Tech and allow Texas Tech to be extremely competitive on things like the AAU status that’s really really critical, that’s necessary for Texas Tech to continue to move forward on that,” Wilcox said, “And then it also goes a long ways in protecting and kind of fortifying Texas Tech being a tier one institution.”
David Glasheen, a candidate for state representative for District 84, said Tech has been treated unfairly by the state legislature in regard to the PUF.
“It’s bad public policy to take the oil and gas revenue from public land here in West Texas and give it all to A&M and UT, they’re two schools that already have advantages and endowments and alumni and we need fair education - higher education- funding in Texas,” Glasheen said.
According to the Lubbock County Elections Office website, early voting is from Wednesday through 25. Election Day is March 1.
