Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Overcast with showers. Becoming windy overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast with showers. Becoming windy overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.