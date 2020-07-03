Lubbock County Emergency Management sent out a release in coordination with the Lubbock County Volunteer Fire Departments about fireworks safety for 4th of July celebrations.
The release urges citizens choosing to use consumer fireworks, to do so safely, responsibly, and legally. The release provided safety tips for those using fireworks this holiday:
- Obey all local fireworks laws. Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
- Don’t buy fireworks in brown paper packaging, they may have been made for professional displays and are dangerous to consumers.
- Always have a water hose, bucket of water, wet towels, or fire extinguisher nearby.
- Do not hold lit fireworks, other than sparklers.
- Never throw fireworks at another person, animal, or vehicle.
- Never shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers. The container may shatter, causing serious injury or death.
- Always stand at least six feet from another person while using sparklers or other fireworks.
- The embers from sparklers are very hot and will burn the skin and fabrics.
- Sparklers burn at a temperature near 2,000 degrees and the wire and sticks of sparklers will stay hot long after the sparkler has gone out. Never toss sparklers on the ground. They may catch dry grass and leaves on fire. Put spent sparklers directly in a bucket of water.
- Never hold or light more than one sparkler at a time or hand a lighted sparkler to another person.
- Never experiment with, modify, combine, or create your own fireworks. Never try to re-light a firework that did not function
- Put spent fireworks into a bucket of water or sand to put them completely out.
- When finished, clean up all fireworks debris.
- Never allow young children to play with or light fireworks.
- Children should never be left unattended around fireworks, matches, or lighters.
- Many fireworks have age information printed on the packaging, similar to toys. Purchase and use only age appropriate fireworks for your children.
- Children under 12 should not use sparklers or any other fireworks without very close adult supervision.
- Never hold a child in your arms while using sparklers.
- Teach children not to wave sparklers, especially wooden stick sparklers, or run while holding sparklers
The release reminds citizens that most jurisdictions have city ordinances prohibiting the use of fireworks within or near the city limits. And to check with the city or local fire department prior to the purchase or discharge of fireworks if you are unsure of your city’s ordinances.
Lubbock County Emergency Management caution citizens as Lubbock County is at Stage 1 Severe Moderate Drought conditions. And requests citizens to pick up any trash generated by use of fireworks and do not leave trash in the area you use fireworks.
For additional information or questions, contact Clinton Thetford, Lubbock County Emergency Management Coordinator at 806 775-7300 or cthetford@lubbockcounty.gov
