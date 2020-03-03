Last update at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3
Following voting for the 2020 Primary Election on Tuesday, results for various local positions are being released.
According to unofficial results from the Lubbock County Elections Office website, leading county candidates in the Republican Primary Election include:
- Ruben G. Reyes for District Judge, 72nd Judicial District; Reyes ran uncontested.
- Kara L. Darnell for District Judge, 99th Judicial District; Darnell leads with 42.35% of the vote running against three other candidates.
- Douglas H. Freitag for District Judge, 140th Judicial District; Freitag leads with 45.04% of the vote running against three other candidates.
- Kelly S. Rowe for Sheriff; Rowe ran uncontested.
- Ronnie Keister for County Tax Assessor-Collector; Keister ran uncontested.
- Terence Kovar for County Commissioner, Precinct 1; Kovar leads with 50.02% of the vote running against two other candidates.
- Cary W. Shaw for County Commissioner, Precinct 3; Shaw leads with 60.49% of the vote running against two other candidates.
- Paul Hanna for Constable, Precinct 1; Hanna ran uncontested.
- Jody Barnes for Constable, Precinct 2; Barnes ran uncontested.
- Tony Jackson for Constable, Precinct 4: Jackson ran uncontested.
- Cole Shooter for County Party Chair; Shooter ran uncontested.
- Patrick Kelly for Precinct Chair, Precinct 2, leads with 88.06% of the vote running against one other candidate.
According to unofficial results from the Lubbock County Elections Office website, leading county candidates in the Democratic Primary Election include:
- Gilbert Flores for County Commissioner, Precinct 3; Flores leads with 52.93% of the vote running against one other candidate.
- Marina Garcia for Constable, Precinct 3; Garcia ran uncontested.
- Gracie Gomez for County Party Chair; Gomez leads with 68.17% of the vote running against one other candidate.
- Lisa Kaye Karnes for Precinct Chair, Precinct 24; Karnes leads with 83.54% of the vote running against one other candidate.
More information is available at https://www.votelubbock.org.
