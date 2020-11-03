The Lubbock County Elections Office continues to report votes for Lubbock mayor, Lubbock City Council seats and other county positions.
The current unofficial results recorded for each position as of 10:15 p.m., according to the Lubbock County Elections Office website, include:
Lubbock Mayor
- Dan Pope is at 48,818 votes
- Stephen Sanders is at 38,818 votes
Lubbock Municipal Court Judge
- Jorge E. Hernandez remains unopposed
Lubbock Council Member, District 2
- Shelia Patterson Harris is at 5,384 votes
- Gordon Harris is at 2,417 votes
Lubbock Council Member, District 4
- Steve Massengale remains unopposed
Lubbock Council Member, District 6
- Latrelle Joy is at 6,774 votes
- Kaylon Dean Northcutt is at 4,567 votes
Sheriff
- Kelly S. Rowe remains unopposed
County Tax Assessor-Collector
- Ronnie Keister remains unopposed
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
- Terence Kovar remains unopposed
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
- Cary W. Shaw is at 6,862
- Gilbert A. Flores is at 8,847
Constable, Precinct 1
- Paul Hanna remains unopposed
Constable, Precinct 2
- Jody Barnes remains unopposed
Constable, Precinct 3
- Marina Garcia remains unopposed
Constable, Precinct 4
- Tony Jackson remains unopposed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.