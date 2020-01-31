The last day to register for this year's primary elections is Feb. 3.
Citizens can either mail their applications or deliver them to the Lubbock County Elections Office, which will be open on Monday, according to a Lubbock County Elections Office news release. If mailing, all mail must be posted by Monday.
Voter registration applications are available at post offices and libraries, according to the news release. If citizens are not able to visit a library, applications are available online at Votetexas.gov.
