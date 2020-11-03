As polling stations close, Lubbock County Elections Department ushered in a few more voters to finish the night off.
Dorothy Kennedy, administrator for Lubbock County Elections Office, said the polling station located at the Lubbock County Elections Department was busy this morning and after lunch, but slowed down as it got closer to the polls' closing time.
Provisional voting forms were available at the polling location for voters not registered in Lubbock County, Kennedy said.
Though some counties have experienced trouble with mail-in ballots getting turned in, Kennedy said Lubbock has not had that issue.
“We’ve had very good return rate,” Kennedy said.
As of 6:40 p.m. 13,515 people had voted in Lubbock County, Kennedy said.
A volunteer with Texas Elections Protection was called to the polling station to make sure there was no voter intimidation occurring.
“Just making sure everybody is following the rules for election day and making sure people have the ability to vote,” the volunteer said.
Eric and Austin Furr, two brothers who voted at the Lubbock County Elections Department polling location, said they felt it was very important to vote.
“I thought it was going to be a lot harder than it was,” Austin Furr said.
Eric Furr said he was very concerned about what might follow the outcome of this election, but hopes it will be a change for the better.
