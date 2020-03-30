After 26 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lubbock County as of 5 p.m. Monday, the county case total has reached 77 cases.
A significant number of these additional cases are related to the outbreak that occurred at Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at 5502 W. 4th St., according to a City of Lubbock news release. With the help of testing at the University Medical Center, 12 residents tested positive for the virus.
Along with more screening at the facility Tuesday, the health department will provide appropriate care to the residents, according to the news release.
Regardless, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported seven cases in Hockley County, three cases in Terry County, two cases in Lynn County, one case in Gaines County and one case in Hale County, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.