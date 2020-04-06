The number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County reached 180 after 26 new cases were confirmed at 4:45 p.m. Monday.
An additional death related to the virus was reported as well, which brings the total number of deaths in Lubbock County to six, according to the City of Lubbock website. As of right now, 25 people have recovered from the virus.
