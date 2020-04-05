The City of Lubbock confirmed three new COVID-19 cases and one related death in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
These cases bring the county's case total to 154, while the related death total is at five, according to a City of Lubbock news release. At this time, 21 cases are considered recovered.
