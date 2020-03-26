After four additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lubbock County, the county's case total reached 23 Friday.
The city confirmed these four cases as of 4 p.m. Friday, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
The Texas Department of State Health Services also reported three cases in Hockley County, three in Terry County and one in Gaines County, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.