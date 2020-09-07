Lubbock Compact, a non-profit and advocacy group, started the process to bring a citizen’s ordinance aimed at spotlighting Lubbockite’s concerns over the Impact Fee Policy before the city council.
The citizen’s ordinance, which is meant to counter a Capital Improvements Advisory Committee (CIAC) ordinance, was addressed during a virtual news conference featuring Lubbock Compact members, who will act as the official initiating committee for this citizen’s ordinance.
Perla Sosa, Lubbock Compact board president, said the organization filed the necessary documents with city secretary Friday to initiate this process.
“As many of you know, Lubbock Compact has been spearheading a campaign for several months to see the impact the policy being considered by the city is enacted in a way that brings reconciliation for disparities caused by districts paying for developments in south and southwest Lubbock, and so that the process of revitalizing those neglected areas can begin,” she said.
The process began by bringing citizen concerns to CIAC meetings in July and August, Sosa said. CIAC is responsible for creating the recommendations for how impact fees are set up in Lubbock, and these recommendations are given to the Lubbock City Council in the form of an ordinance.
“Over 90 concerned citizens from all districts of Lubbock made public comments advocating for exactly what we've included in the city's ordinance over the course of several meetings,” she said. The CIAC committee chose to completely ignore all of them, as if not one was spoken.”
Lubbock Compact’s proposed ordinance requires 4,000 signatures before putting this issue before the city council in November, Sosa said.
Adam Hernandez, Lubbock Compact communications committee chair, said if those signatures are obtained, the city council has to vote on the ordinance.
The deadline to sign the petition is Nov. 3, Hernandez said. The organization is trying to get approximately 25 percent of the registered voters who voted in the previous election. One has to be a registered voter to sign.
“And if we are able to do that, which we believe we can, then the city council will have to vote on [the ordinance],” he said.
To sign the petition, one can download the PDF and print off three sheets from the Lubbock Compact website, Hernandez said. One of the sheets is a signature collection sheet that can be sent in or dropped off at various locations, one sheet has information regarding the initiative and the last sheet is the actual ordinance.
“We can pick those up. As I said, we're gonna have some volunteers that'll be able to pick those up if you need us to,” he said. “We're also, you know, thinking about different ways to where we may have some pre-stamped envelopes and things where people can send those in, or we'll have various drop off locations, and we'll announce those as we go along.”
“We're asking for all citizens in Lubbock to help with that as they can,” he said. “We're also asking all groups, any businesses, any local businesses or any groups that would like to be collectors of signatures, you can do that very easily.”
Whoever is collecting signatures needs to sign at the bottom of the sheet, Hernandez said.
In addition to the website, Hernandez said more information can be found on the Lubbock Compact Public Forum Facebook page.
“We believe that democracy and the will of the people is what should drive our city council's decisions,” Sosa said, “not the will of developers who will benefit from the CIAC committee’s proposed ordinance.”
