Lubbock city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, according to a release made by the city this morning. Normal operations will resume Tuesday.
Monday’s residential trash collection will take place on Tuesday. City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling, Citizen Convenience Stations and both landfill facilities will be closed Monday, and normal operations will resume Tuesday, according to the release.
All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed, as well as The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, according to the release.
Lastly, the adult meal program will not be offered on Monday but will resume on Tuesday, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.