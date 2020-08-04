The Lubbock City Council and Mayor Dan Pope will host a media event on Aug. 5 at 3:15 p.m. to proclaim August 7 as National Purple Heart Day in Lubbock.
According to the press release sent out by the City Council, the proclamation asks all Lubbock residents to wear something purple and to make a special effort to fly their U.S. flags on Friday in honor of Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star military families.
There will also be a dedication of the Regional Monument of Courage which honors Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star military families and is the newest addition to the Lubbock Area Veterans War Memorial, according to the release. The dedication will be at approximately 9 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Huneke Park, located at 4001 82nd Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.