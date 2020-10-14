The Lubbock City Council received a legal briefing from legal counsel with the firm of Olson & Olson, LLP regarding the Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance during Tuesday's executive session.
An Initiating Committee was formed under the petition process in the Lubbock City Charter to bring this proposed ordinance for approval by the city council or to submit to the voters on the next Uniform Election Day, according to a City of Lubbock news release. The committee submitted the petition on Oct. 13.
The committee will need to submit a petition with no less than 25 percent of signatures from qualified voters in Lubbock as stated in the charter, according to the news release. The number is determined by the number voting at the previous regular municipal election. The Office of the City Secretary will perform the verification of signatures.
Olson & Olson identified four major conflicts with the proposed ordinance, according to the news release. These conflicts include:
- If the proposed ordinance was enacted, it would be void because it is contrary to Texas law.
- The Texas Constitution prohibits a city from passing an ordinance "inconsistent with the laws of the State.” Tex. Const. art. XI, § 5.
- The ordinance conflicts with state law because it creates offenses for some actions that are permitted or licensed by the state, which is prohibited by the Texas Constitution.
- Another reason the ordinance conflicts with state law is because the state regulates abortions including who may perform them, where they can be performed and when they can be performed. The ordinance imposes additional regulations inconsistent with those state regulations.
No city council members have made a request to place the ordinance on the agenda at this time, according to the news release.
