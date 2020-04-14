The Lubbock City Council convened for a virtual regular meeting Tuesday to provide an update on what the city is doing to prepare for the upcoming months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With certain small businesses suffering from closures, the council also discussed the possibility of reopening businesses and what precautions would be needed to make that possible.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said he is planning to implement an economic recovery task force later this week to act as advisers for the council.
"The economic recovery task force will be a blue-ribbon group of citizens including a couple of members of this commission, this council whose job, sole job, would be to advise this council on actions needed to be taken to restart our economy while at the same time providing for a safe Lubbock."
Some goals of the task force will include saving lives and the livelihood of the community, working to get life in Lubbock back to normal and exploring and advising what daily life is like after the pandemic to prepare for a new norm, Pope said. The group, once put together, will begin immediately and report and make recommendations to the City Council based on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decisions and the current local situation.
"This group will be a broad-based group of citizens representing all walks of life in our community including business, health professions, education, not-for-profits and our faith community," he said. "It will include representatives from those businesses most impacted by COVID-19."
Regarding possibly reopening businesses during the pandemic, Pope said responsibility is needed.
"[Abbott] made it very clear yesterday that it would not be, I think, to use his words, a storm-the-gates type of reopening," he said. "It would be measured, it would be responsible and it would be taking the advice of the public health and medical communities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.