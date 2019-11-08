The U.S. Chamber of Commerce awarded the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce with the Five-Star Accredited designation, the highest designation in the chamber industry Friday.
Accreditation is the only national program to recognize chambers for effective organizational procedures and community involvement, according to a LCC news release. Chambers must meet operational and program standards in areas such as governance, government affairs and technology in order to receive accreditation, a self-review that can take six to nine months to complete.
Whereas local chambers are rated Accredited, Three-stars, Four-stars and Five-stars, state chambers are considered either an Accredited State Chamber or an Accredited State Chamber with Distinction, according to the news release. The Accrediting Board, a committee of the U.S. Chamber Board of Members, state the final determination.
Accreditation with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce defines excellence in chamber planning and recognizes chambers who make positive contributions for change in their communities, according to the news release. The program is meant to encourage the continuation of excellence among the chamber industry while fostering a pro-business environment in the U.S.
“Each day, our chamber works hard to put the American dream within reach of hardworking Lubbock business owners," Eddie McBride, LCC CEO said, according to the news release. "The U.S. Chamber Accreditation designation tells chamber members and the Lubbock business community that we have effective programs, sound finances and we are strong advocates for their interests."
The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce represents about 1,700 businesses with over 79,000 employees of the South Plains, which accounts for over $2 billion in annual household earnings in Lubbock and West Texas, according to the news release. The chamber has acted as a voice of business by advocating for a pro-job, growth and business climate since 1913.
“Only 217 chambers carry this distinction out of approximately 7,000 chambers in the United States. And only 127, less than 2% of these chambers are accredited at the highest 5-Star level,” McBride said, according to the news release. “We achieved a perfect score in six of the nine sections: human resources, government affairs, program development, technology, communications, and facilities. This designation is the Lubbock Chamber’s third time to be recognized and we are very proud of this accomplishment.”
