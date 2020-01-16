The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced its new Executive Committee and Board of Directors members today.

Gabe Vitela, owner of One Guy from Italy has been appointed to the position of Chair of the Board. According to a news release from the Chamber of Commerce, he said he is passionate about serving a community that has enriched him.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce has served businesses in the South Plains since 1913. With almost 1,700 businesses and 79,000 employees the work to unify voices of businesses according to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce. 

Following is the new members of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors: 

Meet the 2020 Executive Committee: 

Chair of the Board: Gabe Vitela |One Guy from Italy – 50th St.

Chair-Elect: Dave Marcinkowski |Madera Residential

Immediate Past Chair: Abel Castro

Treasurer: Casey Doyle |Casey Carpet One

Secretary: Eddie McBride |Lubbock Chamber of Commerce  

Vice Chair – Business Advocacy: Steve Beck | Covenant Health  

Vice Chair – Chamber Services and Member Engagement: Dana Madison | Advance Care Management  

Vice Chair – Communications and Public Relations:  Chris Chambers | Chambers Engineering  

Vice Chair – Community Development: Beth Lawson | StarCare Specialty Health System Vice Chair – Programs, Services and Events: Becky Palmer |Atmos Energy

 

The 2020 Board of Directors is as follows:  

Maridel Acosta-Cruz | Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital

Jeremy Barbee | Roy Neal Insurance / ActionCoach

Travis Barnett | Big Sky Engineering  

Byrnie Bass | R.Byrn Bass, Jr., Attorney at Law  

Sharon Hyde Bass | Volunteer Center of Lubbock 

Keith Bryant | Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District  

Fernando Bustos | Bustos Law Firm  

Rey Carrasco | Kimley-Horn & Associates  

Bud Holmes | Happy State Bank  

Jeff Horn | Benchmark Business Solutions  

Chris James | United Supermarkets  

Brent King | UMC Health System  

Shara Konechney | Piper  

Mike Lambert | Marsh & McClennan Insurance  

Chris Lonngren | Schlotzsky’s

Chris Mandrell | Citibus

Dr. Michelle McCord | Frenship Independent School District  

Dr. Kathy Rollo | Lubbock Independent School District  

Eddie Schulz | Lubbock National Bank

Pam Sharpe | The Price Group  

Ashley Smith | Ashley’s Own Eats & Treats

Shannon Spencer | Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, Inc.  

Kathy Timms |Geiger  

Cole Watts | Stages of Recovery

Robert Wood | Custom Homes by Robert Wood, LLC  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.