The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced its new Executive Committee and Board of Directors members today.
Gabe Vitela, owner of One Guy from Italy has been appointed to the position of Chair of the Board. According to a news release from the Chamber of Commerce, he said he is passionate about serving a community that has enriched him.
The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce has served businesses in the South Plains since 1913. With almost 1,700 businesses and 79,000 employees the work to unify voices of businesses according to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce.
Following is the new members of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors:
Chair of the Board: Gabe Vitela |One Guy from Italy – 50th St.
Chair-Elect: Dave Marcinkowski |Madera Residential
Immediate Past Chair: Abel Castro
Treasurer: Casey Doyle |Casey Carpet One
Secretary: Eddie McBride |Lubbock Chamber of Commerce
Vice Chair – Business Advocacy: Steve Beck | Covenant Health
Vice Chair – Chamber Services and Member Engagement: Dana Madison | Advance Care Management
Vice Chair – Communications and Public Relations: Chris Chambers | Chambers Engineering
Vice Chair – Community Development: Beth Lawson | StarCare Specialty Health System Vice Chair – Programs, Services and Events: Becky Palmer |Atmos Energy
The 2020 Board of Directors is as follows:
Maridel Acosta-Cruz | Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital
Jeremy Barbee | Roy Neal Insurance / ActionCoach
Travis Barnett | Big Sky Engineering
Byrnie Bass | R.Byrn Bass, Jr., Attorney at Law
Sharon Hyde Bass | Volunteer Center of Lubbock
Keith Bryant | Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District
Fernando Bustos | Bustos Law Firm
Rey Carrasco | Kimley-Horn & Associates
Bud Holmes | Happy State Bank
Jeff Horn | Benchmark Business Solutions
Chris James | United Supermarkets
Brent King | UMC Health System
Shara Konechney | Piper
Mike Lambert | Marsh & McClennan Insurance
Chris Lonngren | Schlotzsky’s
Chris Mandrell | Citibus
Dr. Michelle McCord | Frenship Independent School District
Dr. Kathy Rollo | Lubbock Independent School District
Eddie Schulz | Lubbock National Bank
Pam Sharpe | The Price Group
Ashley Smith | Ashley’s Own Eats & Treats
Shannon Spencer | Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, Inc.
Kathy Timms |Geiger
Cole Watts | Stages of Recovery
Robert Wood | Custom Homes by Robert Wood, LLC
