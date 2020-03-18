For the first time in 42 years, the Lubbock Arts Festival has been canceled. This cancellation comes at the direction of the City of Lubbock and the growing health concerns of COVID-19.
“We understand the necessity of such for the health and well being of the community,” according to an email from The Arts Alliance, the organization that presents the Lubbock Arts Festival.
The Lubbock Arts Festival that was scheduled for April 17 to 19 of this year will be either postponed for later this year or be pushed back a year and be hosted in 2021.
