Lubbock native and nationally recognized sculptor Glenna Goodacre died Monday night as announced by her son-in-law Harry Connick Jr. on his Facebook page this evening.
Throughout her life, Goodacre contributed many works to the Texas Tech campus and had a long relationship with the university through her parents, Homer G. Maxey and Melba Tatom Maxey, who were graduates of the Class of 1931 and Class of 1933, respectively. Goodacre donated 'CEO,' a sculpture located near the Rawls College of Business, to Tech in 2016 in memory of her parents, according to the Tech Public Art Program website.
Additionally, Goodacre is the sculptor of various other works on campus including 'Park Place,' a public art installation located near the Human Sciences Building, 'Preston Smith,' a sculpture located by the Administration Building, 'Irish Madonna,' a piece located by the College of Human Sciences and more.
