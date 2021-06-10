The Lubbock Aquarium will host their annual PetFest Fundraiser at Adventure Park, 5110 29th Drive, on June 11, 12 and 13, according to a news release. Ticket prices are $10 which include an alligator and reptile show and an Unlimited Tower pass.
On Saturday, June 12, Petfest will be hosting three pet pageants with exotic animals happening at 10 a.m., cats at noon and dogs at 2 p.m. There is a $25 admission fee per animal for the pet pageants
The event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. each day. The schedule for the event are as follows:
Friday, June 11
2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Alligator and Reptile show one
4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Alligator and Reptile show two
2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Alligator and Reptile show three
Saturday, June 12
10:00 a.m. — Exotic Animals Pet Pageant
11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Alligator and Reptile show one
Noon — Cats Pet Pageant
1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Alligator and Reptile show two
2:00 p.m. — Dogs Pet Pageant
3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Alligator and Reptile show three
5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Alligator and Reptile show four
Sunday, June 13
1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Alligator and Reptile show one
3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Alligator and Reptile show two
5 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Alligator and Reptile show three
For more information visit www.lubbockaquarium.org/events.
